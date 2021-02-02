Tyler Booker

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy's Tyler Booker (right), a four-star offensive tackle in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday.

 The Tennessean Photo/ANDREW NELLES

A 2022 offensive lineman reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Tyler Booker.

OL TYLER BOOKER, 6-4, 315; BRADENTON (FLA.) IMG ACADEMY

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 4 offensive tackle, No. 32 overall.

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 11 offensive tackle, No. 88 overall.

Notable offers: Georgia, Florida, LSU, Penn State, Alabama, Texas A&M.

Below are junior highlights of Booker via Hudl.

