A 2022 offensive lineman reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Tyler Booker.
• OL TYLER BOOKER, 6-4, 315; BRADENTON (FLA.) IMG ACADEMY
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 4 offensive tackle, No. 32 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 11 offensive tackle, No. 88 overall.
Notable offers: Georgia, Florida, LSU, Penn State, Alabama, Texas A&M.
Below are junior highlights of Booker via Hudl.
Beyond blessed to have been offered by THE University of Notre Dame🍀 #goirish pic.twitter.com/daYEzC5bmA— Tyler Booker🦍 (@iamtylerbooker) February 2, 2021