A 2022 running back reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Saturday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Nicholas Singleton.
• RB NICHOLAS SINGLETON, 6-0, 195; SHILLINGTON (PA.) GOVERNOR MIFFLIN
Sophomore stats: 180 carries for 1,690 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns in 12 games.
Rivals and 247Sports ranking: N/A
Notable offers: Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, West Virginia, Virginia Tech.
Notre Dame connection: Singleton visited for Notre Dame's Oct. 12 and Nov. 23 home games against USC and Boston College, respectively. He's the first running back and seventh recruit out of the 2022 class to report an Irish offer.
Below are sophomore highlights of Singleton via Hudl.
Blessed and Grateful to receive a offer from @NDFootball Big thanks @CoachBrianKelly @CoachLT39 @CoachMikeElston @aarynkearney @GMSDAthletics pic.twitter.com/DlH94y2KpK— Nicholas Singleton (@Nichola14110718) November 24, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.