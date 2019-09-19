A 2021 safety reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Justin Walters.
• S JUSTIN WALTERS, 6-2, 170; BOLINGBROOK (ILL.) HIGH
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 16 S, No. 370 overall
Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 14 S
Notable offers: Michigan State, Wisconsin, Iowa, Iowa State, Boston College.
Notre Dame connection: Walters took an unofficial visit for ND's Sept. 14 home game against New Mexico.
I am honored and truly blessed to announce that I have received an offer from THE University of Notre Dame!!— Justin Walters (@Justin_Walters2) September 19, 2019
Go Irish! ☘️ @CoachBrianKelly @Coach_TJoseph @T_Rees11 #Goldrush21 pic.twitter.com/F7y0ixUgcn
