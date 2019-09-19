Justin Walters

Bolingbrook (Ill.) High's Justin Walters, a 2021 safety, reported a Notre Dame offer on Sept. 19, 2019.

 Tribune Photo/CHAD WEAVER

A 2021 safety reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Justin Walters. 

S JUSTIN WALTERS, 6-2, 170; BOLINGBROOK (ILL.) HIGH

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 16 S, No. 370 overall

Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 14 S

Notable offers: Michigan State, Wisconsin, Iowa, Iowa State, Boston College. 

Notre Dame connection: Walters took an unofficial visit for ND's Sept. 14 home game against New Mexico. 

