Downey (Calif.) Warren's Xamarion Gordon, a 2021 safety, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Dec. 6.

A 2021 cornerback received a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Xamarion Gordon.

S XAMARION GORDON, 6-2, 190; DOWNEY (CALIF.) WARREN

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 21 S, No. 447 overall

Rivals ranking: Three stars

Notable offers: Oklahoma, USC, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State.

Notre Dame connection: Irish cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght visited Warren High on Friday before offering Gordon. 

Below are junior highlights of Gordon via Hudl.

