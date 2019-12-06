A 2021 cornerback received a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Xamarion Gordon.
• S XAMARION GORDON, 6-2, 190; DOWNEY (CALIF.) WARREN
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 21 S, No. 447 overall
Rivals ranking: Three stars
Notable offers: Oklahoma, USC, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State.
Notre Dame connection: Irish cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght visited Warren High on Friday before offering Gordon.
Below are junior highlights of Gordon via Hudl.
Truly blessed to say that I have received an offer from @NDFootball 🤩🤩🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/U0eZhgYL7w— Xamarion Gordon (@XamarionG) December 6, 2019
Growing up a BIG LA Rams fan, I really enjoyed meeting and chopping it up with NCAA & Super Bowl Champ & former LA/STL Ram All Pro CB and now @NDFootball DB Coach @ToddLyght. Thank you for recruiting our young men!! #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/0joqpCZfcH— Kevin Pearson (@CoachPearson_) December 6, 2019
