A 2021 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Andrel Anthony Jr.
• WR ANDREL ANTHONY JR., 6-2, 165; EAST LANSING (MICH.) HIGH
Junior stats: 19 catches for 360 yards and four touchdowns in three games.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 64 WR, No. 401 overall player
Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 56 WR
Notable offers: Michigan, Michigan State, Boston College, Iowa State.
Notre Dame connection: Anthony visited South Bend for ND's Sept. 14 home game against New Mexico.
Below are junior highlights of Anthony via Hudl.
EXTREMELY BLESSED AND ESTASTIC to receive an offer from University of Notre Dame!!! ☘️ @dalex3333 #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/dFc5vIqD6a— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) September 19, 2019
