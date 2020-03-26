A 2021 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Christian Lewis.
• WR CHRISTIAN LEWIS, 6-3, 185; PLEASANT GROVE (ALA.) HIGH
Junior stats: 62 catches for 1,215 yards and 16 touchdowns in 13 games.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 76 wide receiver.
Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 75 wide receiver.
Notable offers: Nebraska, Arkansas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky.
Below are junior highlights of Lewis via Hudl.
TRULY BLESSED & HONORED to receive another ⭕️ffer from University of Notre Dame ☘️ #Fightingirish #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/RFbXWHndJV— Christian Lewis~DEUCE~ 🎭 (@ChrisLew__) March 26, 2020
