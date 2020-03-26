Christian Lewis

Pleasant Grove (Ala.) High's Christian Lewis, a wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday.

 Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune

A 2021 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Christian Lewis.

WR CHRISTIAN LEWIS, 6-3, 185; PLEASANT GROVE (ALA.) HIGH

Junior stats: 62 catches for 1,215 yards and 16 touchdowns in 13 games.

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 76 wide receiver. 

Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 75 wide receiver. 

Notable offers: Nebraska, Arkansas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky.

Below are junior highlights of Lewis via Hudl. 

