A 2021 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Saturday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Devin Kirkwood.
• WR DEVIN KIRKWOOD, 6-4, 185; GARDENA (CALIF.) JUNIPERO SERRA
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 68 ATH, No. 703 overall
Rivals ranking: Three stars
Notable offers: USC, Utah, Oregon State, Utah State, Nevada.
Notre Dame connection: Kirkwood visited for Notre Dame's Nov. 23 home game against Boston College.
Below are junior highlights of Kirkwood via Hudl.
After an amazing unofficial visit to the prestigious University of Notre Dame. I am extremely blessed and thankful to receive a scholarship offer today! Thanks @NDFootball @aarynkearney @JackLamb_ @Serra__Football @DevinKirkwood12 @ArmondSr pic.twitter.com/oaxyvm0be1— Devin DNice Kirkwood (@KirkwoodNice) November 24, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.