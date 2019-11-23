Devin Kirkwood

Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra's Devin Kirkwood, a 2021 wide receiver, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Nov. 23.

 Photo courtesy of Student Sports/The Opening

A 2021 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Saturday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Devin Kirkwood.

WR DEVIN KIRKWOOD, 6-4, 185; GARDENA (CALIF.) JUNIPERO SERRA

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 68 ATH, No. 703 overall

Rivals ranking: Three stars

Notable offers: USC, Utah, Oregon State, Utah State, Nevada. 

Notre Dame connection: Kirkwood visited for Notre Dame's Nov. 23 home game against Boston College. 

Below are junior highlights of Kirkwood via Hudl. 

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428 

Twitter: @CarterKarels

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.