A 2021 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Dont'e Thornton Jr.
• WR DONT'E THORNTON Jr., 6-4, 180; BALTIMORE MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Junior stats: Nine catches for 232 yards and four touchdowns in three games.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 7 WR, No. 56 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 7 WR, No. 37 overall.
Notable offers: Penn State, Maryland, LSU, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State.
Notre Dame connection: Thornton decommitted from Penn State on Aug. 1 after pledging to the Nittany Lions in February. He competed in Notre Dame's Elite Skills Camp in June of 2018.
Below are sophomore and junior highlights of Thornton via Hudl.
Extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University of Notre Dame!🙏🏽 #GoIrish🍀 @NDFootball @dalex3333 pic.twitter.com/41mD1LxqWk— “The Real Joker🃏🤷🏽♂️” (@dontethorntonjr) September 11, 2019
