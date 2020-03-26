A 2021 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jaden Alexis.
• WR JADEN ALEXIS, 6-1, 175; POMPANO BEACH (FLA.) MONARCH
Junior stats: 49 catches for 894 yards and eight touchdowns
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 63 wide receiver.
Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 57 wide receiver.
Notable offers: Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Texas A&M.
Below are junior highlights of Alexis via Hudl.
Beyond Blessed to receive an offer to the prestigious University of Notre Dame!! Go Irish☘️!! @dalex3333 @Cassidy_Rob @larryblustein @DemetricDWarren @Andrew_Ivins @247recruiting @247Sports @Rivals @HamiltonESPN @ABLichtenstein @ESPNRecuiting @Rivals @TheCribSouthFLA pic.twitter.com/qN4coiTR9h— Jaden “Showtime” Alexis™️ (@jayialexis) March 26, 2020
