A 2022 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Kaleb Brown.
• WR KALEB BROWN, 5-11, 177; CHICAGO ST. RITA
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 11 WR, No. 54 overall
Rivals ranking: N/A
Notable offers: Illinois, Kansas, Iowa, Minnesota.
Notre Dame connection: Brown marks the third players out of the 2022 recruiting class to garner a Notre Dame scholarship offer. He joins receiver Tyler Morris and cornerback Jaeden Gould.
Below are freshman highlights of Brown via Hudl.
Thankful for an offer from Notre Dame University 🙏🏼! @T_Rees11 🤝@StRitaFootball @EDGYTIM pic.twitter.com/KXtNQW0EPk— Kaleb Brown 😼 (@ikaleb35) October 17, 2019
