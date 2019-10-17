Kaleb Brown

Chicago St. Rita's Kaleb Brown, a 2022 wide receiver, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Oct. 17, 2019. 

 Tribune Photo/MICHAEL CATERINA

A 2022 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Kaleb Brown. 

WR KALEB BROWN, 5-11, 177; CHICAGO ST. RITA

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 11 WR, No. 54 overall

Rivals ranking: N/A

Notable offers: Illinois, Kansas, Iowa, Minnesota.

Notre Dame connection: Brown marks the third players out of the 2022 recruiting class to garner a Notre Dame scholarship offer. He joins receiver Tyler Morris and cornerback Jaeden Gould. 

Below are freshman highlights of Brown via Hudl. 

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428 

Twitter: @CarterKarels

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.