A 2021 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Marvin Harrison Jr.
• WR MARVIN HARRISON JR., 6-4, 184; PHILADELPHIA ST. JOSEPH'S PREPARATORY SCHOOL
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 4 WR, No. 52 overall
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 15 WR, No. 76 overall.
Notable offers: Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Syracuse, Florida.
Notre Dame connection: Harrison is the son of Marvin Harrison Sr., who made the Pro Bowl eight times and won a Super Bowl as a wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts.
Below are sophomore highlights of Harrison Jr. via Hudl.
Thankful to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/PZuuuoUDCC— Marvin Harrison Jr.🎱 (@MarvHarrisonJr) September 16, 2019
