A 2021 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Marvin Harrison Jr. 

WR MARVIN HARRISON JR., 6-4, 184; PHILADELPHIA ST. JOSEPH'S PREPARATORY SCHOOL

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 4 WR, No. 52 overall

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 15 WR, No. 76 overall.

Notable offers: Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Syracuse, Florida. 

Notre Dame connection: Harrison is the son of Marvin Harrison Sr., who made the Pro Bowl eight times and won a Super Bowl as a wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts.

Below are sophomore highlights of Harrison Jr. via Hudl. 

