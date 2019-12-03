A 2021 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Titus Mokiao-Atimalala.
• WR TITUS MOKIAO-ATIMALALA, 6-0, 165; EWA BEACH (HAWAII) JAMES CAMPBELL
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 60 WR, No. 388 overall
Rivals ranking: Three stars
Notable offers: Michigan, Wisconsin, Utah, Hawaii, California, Nebraska.
Notre Dame connection: Mokiao-Atimalala is the cousin of Irish defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa.
Below are junior highlights of Mokiao-Atimalala via Hudl.
My GOD is Faithful ... Blessed to receive a full ride scholarship to the University of Notre Dame‼️@CoachBrianKelly @BrianPolian @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/Z1gurDWucB— Titus Mokiao-Atimalala 💯 (@TITUS_ATIMALALA) December 3, 2019
