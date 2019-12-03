Titus Mokiao-Atimalala

Ewa Beach (Hawaii) James Campbell High's Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, a 2021 wide receiver, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Dec. 3.

 Photo provided

A 2021 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Titus Mokiao-Atimalala.

WR TITUS MOKIAO-ATIMALALA, 6-0, 165; EWA BEACH (HAWAII) JAMES CAMPBELL 

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 60 WR, No. 388 overall

Rivals ranking: Three stars

Notable offers: Michigan, Wisconsin, Utah, Hawaii, California, Nebraska.

Notre Dame connection: Mokiao-Atimalala is the cousin of Irish defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa. 

Below are junior highlights of Mokiao-Atimalala via Hudl. 

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428 

Twitter: @CarterKarels

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.