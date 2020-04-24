Chase Claypool

Wide receiver Chase Claypool finished his Notre Dame career with 150 catches for 2,159 yards and 19 touchdowns in 50 games.

Chase Claypool didn't have to wait much longer than teammate Cole Kmet to be drafted Friday night.

Six spots after the Chicago Bears selected Kmet in the second round, the Pittsburgh Steelers called for Claypool with pick No. 49.

The 6-foot-4, 238-pound Claypool is the sixth Notre Dame wide receiver to be drafted during head coach Brian Kelly's tenure. Last year, the Baltimore Ravens picked Miles Boykin in the third round.

Claypool became the highest former Irish wide receiver selected since the Houston Texans took Will Fuller in 2016 (round one, pick 21).

Only 10 wide receivers were picked ahead of Claypool in this year's draft.

Claypool finished his Notre Dame career with 150 receptions for 2,159 yards and 19 touchdowns in 50 games with 33 starts. Claypool became quarterback Ian Book's go-to target last season, which led to 66 catches for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Claypool, a product of Abbotsford, British Columbia in Canada, joined the Irish as a four-star recruit in the 2016 class. Rivals ranked him as the No. 22 wide receiver and No. 109 overall that year. 247Sports slated him as the No. 48 wide receiver.

