Chase Claypool didn't have to wait much longer than teammate Cole Kmet to be drafted Friday night.
Six spots after the Chicago Bears selected Kmet in the second round, the Pittsburgh Steelers called for Claypool with pick No. 49.
The 6-foot-4, 238-pound Claypool is the sixth Notre Dame wide receiver to be drafted during head coach Brian Kelly's tenure. Last year, the Baltimore Ravens picked Miles Boykin in the third round.
Claypool became the highest former Irish wide receiver selected since the Houston Texans took Will Fuller in 2016 (round one, pick 21).
Only 10 wide receivers were picked ahead of Claypool in this year's draft.
Claypool finished his Notre Dame career with 150 receptions for 2,159 yards and 19 touchdowns in 50 games with 33 starts. Claypool became quarterback Ian Book's go-to target last season, which led to 66 catches for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Claypool, a product of Abbotsford, British Columbia in Canada, joined the Irish as a four-star recruit in the 2016 class. Rivals ranked him as the No. 22 wide receiver and No. 109 overall that year. 247Sports slated him as the No. 48 wide receiver.
The @steelers are getting a steal with @ChaseClaypool.— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) April 25, 2020
He is going to make an immediate impact on offense and special teams and will continue the legacy he started at Notre Dame.
Congratulations, Chase! #GraduatingChampions pic.twitter.com/Yo4mgSMPWc
Congratulations to @ChaseClaypool. Your hard work and sacrifice has paid off at the highest level. My heart goes out to you. I know you can’t wait to continue catching TDs for the Steelers. #NDFootball #NDIrish #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/fyFJSYJaFw— Del alexander (@dalex3333) April 25, 2020
I am so happy for Chase! @Steelers fans are going to love him. He was a tempo setter for us, on offense and on special teams. https://t.co/8qVD5DfdCP— Brian Polian (@BrianPolian) April 25, 2020
With the 49th pick in the #NFLDraft, we select WR Chase Claypool. pic.twitter.com/fyr6bGrcml— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 25, 2020
