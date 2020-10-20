Notre Dame pulled out a 12-7 victory in a Saturday snoozer against an underachieving Louisville team. Now the Irish will play against a defense that’s actually good on Saturday at Pittsburgh.
While the marquee matchup will be Notre Dame’s running game vs. Pittsburgh’s run defense, Tyler James and Eric Hansen wanted to keep the focus on the struggling Irish passing game. That’s why they invited former ND wide receiver Bobby Brown back onto the podcast.
On the show Brown discussed how the Irish can improve in the passing game, which wide receivers he'd like to see more of, the importance of chemistry off the field, how much blame belongs on QB Ian Book, if Notre Dame can compete for a title with only a strong running game and defense and more.
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen previewed the Notre Dame-Pittsburgh game with predictions in Place Your Bets (22:59) and answered questions from Twitter (31:53).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Google Podcasts.
Don't miss any of our Notre Dame football coverage. Sign up for our ND football newsletter for twice-weekly updates on the Irish sent straight to your email inbox.