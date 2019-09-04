Notre Dame's season-opening win at Louisville may have provided just as many questions as answers for the 2019 season. Overreactions are easy to make after the 35-17 win, but Tyler James and Eric Hansen are here to try to provide the proper context for what the game means for the Irish moving forward.
This week on the "Pod of Gold," former Irish wide receiver Bobby Brown joins the show to discuss Notre Dame's performance against the Cardinals, share his thoughts on the Irish linebackers, Ian Book and the passing game and Chase Claypool's ceiling, provide insight on the development of young receivers and Bob Davie's legacy at Notre Dame and more (1:47).
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen offer predictions during the Place Your Bets segment (29:31), bring back the Keeping up with the Joneses (36:16) and Punctuation Mark of the Week (39:55) segments, and answer questions from Twitter (42:45).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.