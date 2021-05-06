Notre Dame’s spring football wrapped up Saturday with a Blue-Gold Game filled with defensive highlights. Quarterbacks Jack Coan, Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner all had a share of highlights too, but each of them were under pressure and turnover the ball over.
The quarterback competition will continue into the summer and maybe into preseason camp in August. To discuss where the Irish go from here, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn joined the "Pod of Gold" podcast.
On the podcast, Quinn discussed Ian Book's NFL potential with the New Orleans Saints, what challenges Jack Coan is facing trying to step in as ND's starting quarterback, how the Irish can put freshman Tyler Buchner in a position to succeed, what the ND offense can become under offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and more.
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen offered predictions in "Place Your Bets" (30:32) before answering questions from Twitter (44:02).
