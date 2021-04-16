Notre Dame football will hit practice number 10 of the spring on Saturday. It's a particularly important spring for the Irish wide receivers, who will have opportunities to prove themselves as consistent playmakers this fall.
To discuss wide receiver play, Tyler James and Eric Hansen leaned on someone who knows a little bit about having a breakout season at Notre Dame: wide receiver Miles Boykin, who cashed in on a big-time effort in 2018 to become a third-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens.
Boykin joined the "Pod of Gold" to discuss life in the NFL, how he slowly progressed to a breakout season in his Notre Dame career, why that development takes time at the wide receiver position, how much coach DelVaughn Alexander impacted his career, the talent remaining at the position on ND's roster and more.
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen made receiving predictions in "Place Your Bets" (20:45) before answering questions from Twitter (27:53).
