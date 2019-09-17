The game you’ve been worrying about since January is finally here. No. 7 Notre Dame will head down to Athens for a showdown with No. 3 Georgia Saturday night on CBS.
To properly preview the big game, Tyler James and Eric Hansen invited CBS Sports lead college football analyst Gary Danielson, who will be calling the game alongside Brad Nessler and Jamie Erdahl, to join them for this week's podcast.
On the show, Danielson previews Saturday's matchup, shares his perspective of Georgia and Notre Dame on the national landscape, dissects Georgia's strengths and weaknesses, breaks down what makes Jake Fromm great, offers a blueprint for how Notre Dame can win and more (1:33).
Then Tyler and Eric make predictions in the Place Your Bets segment (26:53), highlight Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa as Punctuation Mark of the Week (32:44), discuss Avery Davis in a new Junior or Jr. segment (34:55) and answer questions from Twitter (37:00).
