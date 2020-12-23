Notre Dame couldn’t hang with Clemson in Saturday’s ACC Championship. And thanks to their disappointing performance, the No. 4 Irish have drawn an even tougher challenge in No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
For a look at ahead at Alabama, Tyler James and Eric Hansen reached out to someone who knows as much about the Crimson Tide as anyone, and that’s Cecil Hurt, the sports editor for the Tuscaloosa News who has been covering Alabama for the newspaper since 1982.
On the podcast, Hurt discussed Alabama's strengths and weaknesses, how its defense evolved, the most important player on the Alabama offense, how Nick Saban built Alabama into its current powerhouse stage, how this team compares to previous versions and more.
Then James and Hansen answered questions from Twitter (30:22).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Google Podcasts.
