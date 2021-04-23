A busy week for Notre Dame football is just around the corner.
The NFL Draft starts Thursday night with double-digit former Irish players hoping to hear their names called throughout the weekend. Notre Dame will also wrap up spring football practice with the Blue-Gold Game in Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday.
Before the busy week commenced, former Notre Dame head coach Charlie Weis joined the "Pod of Gold" podcast to cover a number of different topics. On the show, Weis discussed his experiences advising college players on NFL decisions, what he liked about Tom Brady as a draft prospect, how to evaluate quarterback prospects, his projection of Ian Book, what he thinks of Jack Coan, his favorite QB in the 2021 NFL Draft, the top Irish prospects this year, how to prepare wide receivers to play in a college offense and more.
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen made NFL Draft predictions in "Place Your Bets" (29:20) before answering questions from Twitter (36:45).
