With Notre Dame’s football season back on track, the Irish have begun preparations for hosting Florida State on Saturday night.
On this week's Pod of Gold, Tyler James and Eric Hansen invited former Notre Dame wide receiver Corey Robinson to join the podcast.
Robinson discussed the infamous 2014 ND-FSU game, the potential of the Irish passing game, the importance of QB-WR chemistry, his new career with NBC Sports, plans for the future and more.
Then James and Hansen made ND-FSU predictions in Place Your Bets (27:52) and answered questions from Twitter (34:33).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Google Podcasts.
