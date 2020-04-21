The NFL Draft will bring some sort of normalcy to the sports world this week when it starts Thursday. And it gives Tyler James and Eric Hansen plenty to talk about on the "Pod of Gold."
To help preview the draft, they invited on NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler.
Brugler, who works for The Athletic, joined the podcast to discuss this week's NFL Draft, if Cole Kmet is the top tight end prospect, the upside of Chase Claypool, how teams value Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem, how high Troy Pride Jr. could rise, the differences between Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott, how Notre Dame's talent stacks up among the best in college football and more (1:38).
Then Tyler and Eric made NFL Draft predictions in the Place Your Bets segment (26:05) and answer questions from Twitter (37:20).
