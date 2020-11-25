The off week is over, the first College Football Playoff rankings are out, a subdued Thanksgiving is here, and we get a big football game for dessert on Friday when the No. 2 Notre Dame takes on No. 19 North Carolina.
To add a national perspective to the podcast, Tyler James and Eric Hansen invited CBS Sports national college football writer Dennis Dodd to join this week's podcast.
On the show, Dodd discussed Notre Dame's season, its matchup with North Carolina, the release of the College Football Playoff rankings, the Irish chances of making the playoff and competing well in it, how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact college football moving forward and more.
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen offered ND-UNC predictions in the Place Your Bets segment (26:26) before answering questions from Twitter (35:00).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Google Podcasts.
Don't miss any of our Notre Dame football coverage. Sign up for our ND football newsletter for twice-weekly updates on the Irish sent straight to your email inbox.