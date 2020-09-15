After Notre Dame's football season finally started last week with a win over Duke, the Pod of Gold podcast has quickly turned its attention to Saturday's game against USF (2:30 p.m. EDT on USA Network).
This week on the podcast, Tyler James and Eric Hansen were joined by former Notre Dame and USF safety Devin Studstill.
On the show, Studstill discussed how USF can fulfill its potential as a program, the differences between USF and Notre Dame, the process of transferring, dealing with the loss of playing time at ND and more.
Then Jamesa and Hansen made some predictions for Notre Dame-USF during the Place Your Bets segment (18:11) before answering questions from Twitter (26:22).
