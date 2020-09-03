With a little more than a week left before the season opener, Tyler James and Eric Hansen brought the old format back to the "Pod of Gold" podcast. And that meant the return of special guests.
To prepare for Notre Dame football's season in the ACC, they invited on ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain onto the podcast. Mac Lain, a former Clemson captain, discussed what Notre Dame should expect against ACC opponents this season, how Clemson was able to make the leap to national power, what he expects from the Irish the season, the keys to improving offensive line play and more.
Then James and Hansen offered some season predictions in the Place Your Bets segment (21:40) before answering questions from Twitter (31:10).
