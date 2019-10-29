That was ugly. An embarrassing 45-14 loss at Michigan has left Notre Dame with a lot of questions to answer. But undoubtedly the biggest topic of conversation, as reflected in head coach Brian Kelly’s press conference Monday, is the play of quarterback Ian Book.
Tyler James and Eric Hansen wanted to tackle the topic too, so they invited former Notre Dame quarterback Evan Sharpley to join this week's podcast.
On the show, Sharpley discussed quarterback Ian Book's performance against Michigan, his lack of improvement this season, what the Irish coaching staff needs to do to fix Book's weaknesses, if those changes can happen during the season, how Phil Jurkovec should handle this situation and more (1:45).
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen made Virginia Tech game predictions in the Place Your Bets segment (32:32) and answered questions from Twitter (39:57).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places.
Pick your preference below.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.
