Even on an off week for Notre Dame football, the Pod of Gold Extra Point rolls on.
Notre Dame Insider columnist Tom Noie and football reporter Carter Karels bring you the latest Pod of Gold Extra Point, which touches on a variety of football (and non-football) topics following Notre Dame’s 35-17 (yeah, we know, not 35-14 like one of us kept saying) victory over Louisville to open the season on Labor Day Night.
Noie and Karels share one story from Louisville where the writers’ rental car was towed from its original parking spot at Cardinal Stadium (8:11-13:11). Also discussed were a few of the highs and lows of the Irish debut (13:22-17:46), Bob Davie NOT making the trip next week back to Notre Dame Stadium (18:15-21:00).
And how in the world does a Chuck E. Cheese story make it into the podcast? That starts at 29:26. We’ll also reader questions at 31.00.
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.