The Pod of Gold Extra Point podcast has arrived.
Notre Dame Insider columnist Tom Noie and football reporter Carter Karels host their debut episode to set the stage for the 2019 season and ND's Sept. 2 opener at Louisville. Extra Point is an extension of the Pod of Gold podcast and will be released each Friday this Irish football season.
Noie and Karels first set the stage before they assess the Irish offense (10:10-15:32), provide players to watch (17:20-28:00), answer your Twitter questions (28:02-34:56) and offer predictions for the game (35:00-36:01).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.
(1) comment
Well done guys. A basketball fan here Tom and I remember when you announced that your duties were expanding and you’ve done well. The time flew by, it was well planned and you guys hit the high notes as well as the bass line! Thanks for the cast!
