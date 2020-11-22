Notre Dame had an off week, so the "Pod of Gold Extra Point" returned with a recruiting focus on Sunday.
University of Oklahoma verbal commit Kelvin Gilliam, a four-star defensive end in the 2021 recruiting class, joined ND Insider's Carter Karels to discuss his Notre Dame recruitment. The Highland Springs (Va.) High product talked about his relationships with both coaching staffs, what he's like off the field, what to expect with the rest of his recruitment and more.
