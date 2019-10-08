No. 9 Notre Dame (4-1) breezed through its reunion with Brian VanGorder with a 52-0 blowout of Bowling Green. The attention quickly turned to rival USC (3-2) coming to town.
Also coming to town this weekend is ESPN Radio’s Golic and Wingo show as part of its Fall Football Tour. The Golic and Wingo show, with hosts Mike Golic, Trey Wingo and Mike Golic Jr., will broadcast live from O’Rourke’s Public House in South Bend on Friday morning from 6-10 a.m. ET.
But before the Golics return to South Bend, Tyler James and Eric Hansen invited Mike Golic Sr., a captain on the 1984 Irish team, to join the "Pod of Gold" to talk about Notre Dame football.
On the podcast, Golic shares his thoughts on Notre Dame's play this season, the performance of quarterback Ian Book, the resurgence of the Irish defensive line, his memories of the USC rivalry, sending his children to Notre Dame, working with his son on "Golic and Wingo" and more (1:52).
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen make predictions in the Place Your Bets segment (24:35), provide Keeping up with the Joneses updates (30:54), highlight left guard Aaron Banks in the Junior or Jr. segment (32:43) and answer questions from Twitter (35:26).
