There's no competition for the starting quarterback spot in Notre Dame's preseason camp this year. But there's still plenty to watch when it comes to quarterback play as the Irish prepare for the 2019 season.
That's why Tyler James and Eric Hansen invited former Notre Dame quarterbacks coach Peter Vaas to join this week's podcast. On the show, Vaas discusses the important aspects of quarterback development, the keys to improving on deep throws, how to rebuild the confidence of a backup, working under ND head coaches Lou Holtz and Charlie Weis, his role as an AAC replay official and more.
Then Tyler and Eric offer predictions for safety Kyle Hamilton's freshman season (26:12) and answer questions from Twitter (32:14)
