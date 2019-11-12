Notre Dame put angst aside for a weekend and handled Duke in a 38-7 victory on the road. Now the AP No. 16 Irish (7-2) will host No. 21 Navy (7-1), and there’s always a chance for angst against the Midshipmen.
This week on the podcast, Tyler James and Eric Hansen wanted to talk to someone with a little experience trying to defend the triple option, so they reached out to former Notre Dame defensive lineman Jarron Jones.
Jones discussed watching his younger brother, Jamir, take on a greater role as a Notre Dame defensive end, any advice he's given him, what it's like to play against the triple option, how to handle cut blocks, why he didn't play much in his final game against Navy, what's next in his professional football career and more (1:45).
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen made Navy game predictions in the Place Your Bets segment (19:01), highlighted LB Drew White in Junior or Jr. (25:05), and answered questions from Twitter (27:14).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.
