The 65th episode of the Pod of Gold podcast could be the most important one.
To start the podcast, Eric Hansen and Carter Karels explain why they decided to touch on the topics discussed on this show.
Ian Williams, a former standout nose tackle for Notre Dame, joined the podcast to discuss a wide array of topics, including George Floyd's death, racial inequality, going to protests, being teammates with Colin Kaepernick on the San Francisco 49ers, Drew Brees' comments, instances of racism he has endured, Notre Dame's response this past week and more (3:59).
Later, Eric and Carter detailed Notre Dame's plans to bring its football players back to campus (57:24).
