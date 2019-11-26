Notre Dame turned a shaky start into a blowout 40-7 victory against Boston College on Saturday to register a third-straight win of more than 30 points. The Irish will look to finish the regular season with another victory on Saturday at Stanford, a place the Irish haven’t won since 2007.
This week's podcast guest was a member of the Houston Texans when that happened. Former Notre Dame running back Darius Walker, who rushed for 3,249 yards in three seasons with the Irish (2004-06), joined the show to discuss the Irish season, how ND can get its running game back on track, how a freshman can break into the lineup at running back, the challenges of playing through injuries, his decision to leave early for the NFL, his experience as a co-host of NBC Sports Network's Notre Dame Fan Feed broadcast of the Boston College game and more (1:57).
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen made Stanford game predictions in the Place Your Bets segment (27:43) and answered questions from Twitter (32:25).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Google Podcasts.
