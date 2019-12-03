Notre Dame finished its regular season with a 45-24 victory at Stanford on Saturday. Head coach Brian Kelly drank some red Gatorade from the Legends Trophy and now we await the bowl destination for the Irish.
With Notre Dame’s coaching staff hitting the road for recruiting and the early signing period just two weeks away, Tyler James and Eric Hansen thought it would be a good week to talk some recruiting with a bit of a throwback feel. That’s why they caught up with former Notre Dame recruiting coordinator Vinny Cerrato last week.
Cerrato spent six years working at Notre Dame under Lou Holtz from 1985-91 before working as a scout and in the front office for the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Redskins.
One the podcast, Cerrato discussed his career with the Irish, how he became involved with recruiting and developed his prospect evaluations, the importance of building relationships and the tactics he used in doing so, the ways his recruiting background impacted his NFL scouting and front office career, his perspective of the current ND program and more.
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen made predictions for Notre Dame's awards show in Place Your Bets (24:25), provided a season recap for Keeping Up with The Joneses (29:18), awarded the Punctuation Mark of the Year (33:07) and answered questions from Twitter (36:33).
