No. 2 Notre Dame has the week off to prepare for the ACC Championship game against No. 3 Clemson on Dec. 19, but the "Pod of Gold" didn't take any breaks.
Before diving deep into the rematch, Tyler James and Eric Hansen wanted to take a step back and reflect on the season and look forward beyond 2020. And to help do that, they turned to Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick.
On the podcast, Swarbrick discussed his most stressful moments of 2020, if he ever thought ND's football season would be derailed, what he thinks about the coach-in-waiting concept, what the plans for a 2021 season look like, how the Irish will navigate eligibility, his opinion on the Knight Commission's FBS recommendation and more.
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen made predictions for the rest of Notre Dame's season during the Place Your Bets segment (28:45) before answering questions from Twitter (40:13).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Google Podcasts.
Don't miss any of our Notre Dame football coverage. Sign up for our ND football newsletter for twice-weekly updates on the Irish sent straight to your email inbox.