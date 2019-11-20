Notre Dame made easy work of Navy with a 52-20 victory on Saturday. Next up is Saturday’s Senior Day against Boston College in the final home game of the season.
Jessica Smetana, a 2016 Notre Dame graduate and producer for Sports Illustrated, will be co-hosting an alternate Notre Dame Fan Feed of Saturday's ND-Boston College game on NBC Sports Network.
She joined the podcast this week to discuss what Irish fans can expect from the NBC Sports Network broadcast, how she got involved, how she became a popular Notre Dame voice on Twitter (@jessica_smetana), her experiences as a Clemson and Notre Dame student, her perspective of the Notre Dame football program, what it's been like watching this season as a fan and more (1:44).
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen made Boston College game predictions in the Place Your Bets segment (21:28) and answered questions from Twitter (27:15).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Google Podcasts.
