Game week is here. Notre Dame will host Duke on Saturday (2:30 p.m. EDT on NBC), and a season that seemed unlikely earlier this year will finally get underway.
To look ahead at the season, Tyler James and Eric Hansen continued their tour of ACC Network talent on the "Pod of Gold." This week, ACC Network host Jordan Cornette, a former Notre Dame basketball player, joined the podcast.
On the show, Cornette discussed Notre Dame's expectations in the ACC this season, which Irish player he's most excited to watch this season, the player empowerment movement in the NCAA, how Notre Dame has handled amplifying its athletes' voices and more.
Then James and Hansen previewed Saturday's season opener against Duke during the Place Your Bets segment (28:39) before answering questions from Twitter (35:44).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places.
