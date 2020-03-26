Everything has changed pretty significantly since the last time Tyler James and Eric Hansen recorded a podcast on March 11. It’s hard to believe that was only 15 days ago. The coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports world and Tyler and Eric have been doing their part in socially distancing themselves.
But in an effort to provide information and entertainment during this difficult time, Tyler and Eric connected from their respective homes to a record a podcast. On the show, they discussed how Notre Dame football is being affected, Irish fans' favorite plays and the top 10 player surprises during the Brian Kelly Era.
Then Tyler and Eric answer questions from Twitter (27:57) and are joined by Carter Karels to cover a recruiting world that never sleeps (49:34).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Google Podcasts.
Don't miss any of our Notre Dame football coverage. Sign up for our ND football newsletter for twice-weekly updates on the Irish sent straight to your email inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.