We’re less than three weeks away from Notre Dame’s season opener at Louisville on Labor Day night. While the Irish are still going through preseason preparation, Tyler James and Eric Hansen are in midseason podcasting form.
This week on the podcast, former Irish linebacker Kory Minor (1995-98) joins the show to discuss how he ended up at Notre Dame after growing up in the Los Angeles area, playing for head coaches Lou Holtz and Bob Davie, his own high school coaching career, his work as a mental toughness expert and more (:52).
Then Tyler and Eric offer predictions in the Place Your Bets segment (25:14) and answer questions from Twitter (32:40).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places.
Pick your preference below.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.
