The Irish actually did it. Notre Dame took down No. 1 Clemson in a double-overtime thriller Saturday night. It will be a game remembered for a long time, but that memory will be influenced by how the Irish finish the season.
And next up on the to-do list for Notre Dame is a road game at Boston College on Saturday against former Irish quarterback Phil Jurkovec.
To talk all things Irish and quarterback play, Tyler James and Eric Hansen invited former Irish quarterback Malik Zaire back onto the podcast. Zaire is doing work as a college football analyst for CBS Sports and launched a podcast earlier this year: On the Other Hand with Malik Zaire.
On the podcast, Zaire discussed the double-overtime Irish victory over No. 1 Clemson, the performance of ND quarterback Ian Book, the play calling of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, the mindset of a transfer quarterback that Jurkovec may be playing with at Boston College, why Chip Long didn't last at ND and more.
Then James and Hansen offered predictions for the Notre Dame-Boston College game in the "Place Your Bets" segment (23:35) before answering questions from Twitter (31:10).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Google Podcasts.
Don't miss any of our Notre Dame football coverage. Sign up for our ND football newsletter for twice-weekly updates on the Irish sent straight to your email inbox.