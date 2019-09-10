New Mexico comes to town on Saturday for the first time in program history. Unfortunately, former Irish head coach Bob Davie won't make his return to Notre Dame as he recovers from a serious medical incident.
But the "Pod of Gold" is moving forward with more Notre Dame football and New Mexico talk. This week, Tyler James and Eric Hansen invited on former Notre Dame and Oregon offensive lineman Matt Hegarty, who joined the Irish in the 2011 recruiting class out of Aztec, N.M.
Hegarty joins the show to discuss high school football in New Mexico, the recruiting challenges New Mexico has, his decision to go to Notre Dame, his experience playing for offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, his decision to transfer to Oregon for his final year of eligibility and more (1:47).
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen offer predictions during the Place Your Bets segment (17:50) and answer questions from Twitter (22:55).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.
