It wasn’t going to take much to overshadow Notre Dame’s upcoming Camping World Bowl matchup against Iowa State. But the news this week that the Irish and offensive coordinator Chip Long have parted ways rightfully took all the attention away from the bowl game.
This week on the podcast, Tyler James and Eric Hansen invited on someone who knows a little bit about being the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame under Brian Kelly. And that's Chuck Martin, who coached for the Irish from 2010-13 and is the current head coach of the MAC Champion Miami (Ohio) RedHawks.
On the podcast, Martin discussed his time as the Irish offensive coordinator, the relationship head coach Brian Kelly has with his offensive coordinator, the challenges an inexperienced offensive coordinator faces, Tommy Rees' coaching career, Martin's rebuilding of the Miami (Ohio) program into MAC Champions and more (1:46).
Then ND Insider recruiting reporter Carter Karels joined the podcast for recruiting predictions with Tyler James and Eric Hansen in the Place Your Bets segment (27:52). Tyler and Eric end the show by answering questions from Twitter (46:11).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Google Podcasts.
Don't miss any of our Notre Dame football coverage. Sign up for our ND football newsletter for twice-weekly updates on the Irish sent straight to your email inbox.
(1) comment
Very knowledgeable and entertaining as always.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.