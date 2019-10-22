The off week has passed and we’re inching closer to the showdown at "The Big House" with No. 19 Michigan (5-2) on Saturday. No. 8 Notre Dame (5-1) will try to become the first road winner of a Notre Dame-Michigan night game in nine opportunities.
Angelique Chengelis, long-time Michigan beat writer for The Detroit News, joined the podcast this week to help prepare us for the big game.
On the show, Chengelis discussed Michigan's loss to Penn State, the offensive struggles this season, the most dangerous offensive weapon on Michigan's offense, quarterback Shea Patterson's up-and-down season, the challenges of covering head coach Jim Harbaugh, how he's handled offensive coordinator Josh Gattis taking over the play calling, the strengths and weaknesses of Michigan's defense and more (1:35).
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen made predictions in the Place Your Bets segment (27:21) and answered questions from Twitter (35:54).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.
