The start of preseason camp for Notre Dame football is just days away now with the first practice on Sunday, so it’s time for the "Pod of Gold" to return to its weekly schedule.
On this week's podcast, former Notre Dame linebacker Mike Goolsby, who played for the Irish from 2000-04, joins the show to discuss his tough transition from a five-star All-American to a freshman at Notre Dame, the challenges of playing linebacker in the modern game, his experiences playing for Bob Davie and Tyrone Willingham and more.
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen offer predictions for Brian Kelly's first press conference, answers questions from Twitter and and try Beth Elston's famous cookies.
