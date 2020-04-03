Tyler James and Eric Hansen have prepared another edition of self-isolation theater from their respective homes. Consuming content that makes you happy during this time is important, so hopefully this podcast can do the same.
On the podcast this week, Tyler and Eric are joined by former Tribune colleague Mike Vorel. The first-ever Pod of Gold guest made his triumphant return.
Vorel, who covers Washington football for The Seattle Times, joined the podcast to discuss life in Seattle during the coronavirus pandemic, how Washington's program has handled the changes, what Notre Dame's 2015 season could have been, if the 2015 ND team was more talented than the 2018 team and his favorite college football stadium venues (1:25).
Then Tyler and Eric answer questions from Twitter (37:07).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Google Podcasts.
Don't miss any of our Notre Dame football coverage. Sign up for our ND football newsletter for twice-weekly updates on the Irish sent straight to your email inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.