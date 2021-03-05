Fresh off announcing his verbal commitment to Notre Dame on Thursday night, 2022 quarterback Steve Angeli joined the "Pod of Gold" podcast Friday.
In an interview with Tyler James and Eric Hansen, Angeli discussed his decision to commit to Notre Dame, how he learned about Notre Dame during a recruiting dead period, his connections to the Irish program, his relationship with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, how former Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush helped him through the recruiting process, which prospects he's trying to get to join him at Notre Dame and more.
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen answered questions from Twitter (23:43).
