For the first time in nearly two months, Tyler James and Eric Hansen were back together for a Pod of Gold.
A week after Notre Dame shared its plan to bring football players back to campus, Tyler and Eric wanted to bring someone on the podcast who unfortunately knows a little bit about COVID-19.
That's why David Lacey, father of Notre Dame sophomore NG Jacob Lacey, joined the show to share his story of contracting the virus, recovering from it and the lingering effects. Lacey also discussed how Notre Dame is handling COVID-19 precautions while bringing players back to campus, how the program has amplified its message against racism and social injustices and more (1:45).
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen answer questions from Twitter (26:03).
