Tyler James and Eric Hansen discussed Notre Dame suspending in-person classes for two weeks due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Irish football program pausing practice with five new positives cases for players, if Notre Dame can pursue football without other students on campus and USF reportedly being added to the 2020 schedule on the latest "Pod of Gold" podcast.
Tyler and Eric also weighed in on Notre Dame's freshman skill players, the pass rush depth and what questions they have for the Irish moving forward.
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Google Podcasts.
Don't miss any of our Notre Dame football coverage. Sign up for our ND football newsletter for twice-weekly updates on the Irish sent straight to your email inbox.