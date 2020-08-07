Tyler James, Eric Hansen and Carter Karels reunited to discuss Notre Dame's 11-game schedule, its ACC affiliation and how it all came together on a new episode of the "Pod of Gold" podcast.
The trio also examined wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr.'s injury and the latest Irish recruiting developments.
Then Tyler, Eric and Carter answered questions from Twitter (41:15).
